(Recasts, adds background, detail, State Department response)
By Anna Ringstrom and Andy Sullivan
STOCKHOLM/WASHINGTON Feb 19 U.S. President
Donald Trump's suggestion that Sweden experienced an
immigration-related security incident prompted a baffled
response from the Scandinavian country on Sunday as diplomats
asked for an explanation and citizens responded with amusement.
Trump, who in his first weeks in office has tried to sharply
tighten U.S. borders on national security grounds, cited Sweden
as a country that had experienced problems with immigrants in
remarks at a rally on Saturday.
"You look at what's happening last night in Sweden," Trump
said. "Sweden. Who would believe this? Sweden. They took in
large numbers. They're having problems like they never thought
possible."
That appeared to confuse the Swedish government, which asked
the U.S. State Department to explain what the new president
meant.
"We are trying to get clarity," Swedish Foreign Ministry
spokeswoman Catarina Axelsson said.
The State Department said it did not comment on diplomatic
communications.
Trump has been widely criticized for making assertions with
little supporting evidence.
In recent months, he has argued that more than 3 million
people voted fraudulently in the U.S. election, an assertion
that election officials say is false, and incorrectly stated
that he won the election by the most decisive margin in decades.
Swedish news sources made no mention of a recent terrorism
attack or other high-profile crime in the country.
"Nothing spectacular happened in Sweden on Friday," wrote
the Local, an English-language website in Sweden.
Fox News, a U.S. cable news channel that has sometimes been
cited favorably by Trump, ran a report on Friday night about
alleged migrant-related crime problems in the country.
Sweden's crime rate has fallen since 2005, official
statistics show, even as the country has taken in hundreds of
thousands of immigrants from war-torn countries like Syria and
Iraq.
Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom appeared to
respond to Trump's latest statement by posting on Twitter an
excerpt of a recent speech in which she said democracy and
diplomacy "require us to respect science, facts and the media."
Her predecessor was less circumspect.
"Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions
abound," former Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt wrote on
Twitter.
Other Swedes mocked Trump's remark on Twitter using the
hashtag #LastNightInSweden, posting pictures of reindeer,
Swedish meatballs and people assembling the country's famous
IKEA furniture.
"#lastnightinsweden my son dropped his hotdog in the
campfire. So sad!" Twitter user Adam Bergsveen wrote.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom in Stockholm Andy Sullivan in
Washington; Editing by David Goodman and Peter Cooney)