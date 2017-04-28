TAIPEI, April 28 Taiwan's presidential office on
Friday said it had no plans "at this stage" to hold a telephone
call with U.S. President Donald Trump, and understood that the
United States had priorities in handling Asia-Pacific regional
affairs.
The response came after Trump brushed aside the idea of such
a phone call, following a comment by Taiwan President Tsai
Ing-wen that she would not rule one out, in separate interviews
with Reuters on Thursday.
"Based on the good mutual trust and understanding between
Taiwan and the United States, we understand the United States
has priorities in handling regional affairs," Presidential
Office spokesman Alex Huang said in a statement.
"At this stage, we don't have such a plan."
The government would pursue Taiwan's best interests, Huang
added.
