WASHINGTON Feb 9 U.S. President Donald Trump
promised a major tax announcement in a matter of weeks during a
White House meeting with airline executives.
"We're going to be announcing something I would say over the
next two or three weeks that will be phenomenal in terms of tax
and developing our aviation infrastructure," Trump said on
Thursday.
Trump also discussed what he called an obsolete U.S. air
traffic control system, as well as out-of-date airport
infrastructure, train systems and roads.
He told the executives he was determined to "change all of
that" and said they would be very happy with his proposals.
"So we want to help you realize these goals by rolling back
burdensome regulations, and you people are regulated probably as
much as almost anybody, although I can think of a couple of
industries that are even worse," Trump said.
"Lowering the overall tax burden on American business is big
league."
