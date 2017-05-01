WASHINGTON May 1 President Donald Trump announced on Monday he has signed an executive order creating a new technology council to "transfer and modernize" the U.S. government's information technology systems.

A White House official confirmed Monday that about 20 technology chief executives will attend meetings at the White House in early June to talk about improving government information technology.

"Americans deserve better digital services from their Government. To effectuate this policy, the federal government must transform and modernize its information technology and how it uses and delivers digital services," Trump's executive order dated April 28 said.

Trump has held a number of meetings with top tech chief executives since becoming president, including Apple Inc , Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, IBM Corp , Microsoft Inc, and Tesla Inc.

In March, Trump signed a separate order to overhaul the federal government. Trump tapped Jared Kushner in March to lead a White House Office of American Innovation to leverage business ideas and potentially privatize some government functions as the White House pushes to shrink government, cut federal employees and eliminate regulations. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernard Orr)