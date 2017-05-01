By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON May 1 President Donald Trump
announced on Monday he has signed an executive order creating a
new technology council to "transfer and modernize" the U.S.
government's information technology systems.
A White House official confirmed Monday that about 20
technology chief executives will attend meetings at the White
House in early June to talk about improving government
information technology.
"Americans deserve better digital services from their
Government. To effectuate this policy, the federal government
must transform and modernize its information technology and how
it uses and delivers digital services," Trump's executive order
dated April 28 said.
Trump has held a number of meetings with top tech chief
executives since becoming president, including Apple Inc
, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, IBM Corp
, Microsoft Inc, and Tesla Inc.
In March, Trump signed a separate order to overhaul the
federal government. Trump tapped Jared Kushner in March to lead
a White House Office of American Innovation to leverage business
ideas and potentially privatize some government functions as the
White House pushes to shrink government, cut federal employees
and eliminate regulations.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernard Orr)