SEOUL, April 28 There was been no change in South Korea's position that the United States bears the cost of the THAAD anti-missile defence system, the country's defence ministry said on Friday.

It was responding to remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview with Reuters, that he wanted South Korea to pay for the THAAD system.

"There is no change in South Korea and the United States' position that our government provides the land and supporting facilities and the U.S. bears the cost of THAAD system's deployment, operation and maintenance," the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)