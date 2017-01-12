EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 25)
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
TOKYO Jan 12 Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda met with U.S. Vice President-elect Mike Pence on Tuesday in Washington, Kyodo News agency reported.
Toyoda is expected to have explained how the Japanese automaker is contributing to the American economy, Kyodo said without citing sources.
Last week, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump had threatened Toyota with a "big border tax" if it builds its Corolla cars for the U.S. market at a planned new factory in Mexico.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Calbee will likely report a group operating profit of roughly 23.5 billion yen for the nine months ended in December, up about 8% on the year - Nikkei
* NTT Docomo's group operating profit for the nine months through December likely climbed 20% on the year to around 840 billion yen - Nikkei