BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
TOKYO Jan 6 Japanese Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Friday he had no comment on tweets by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump about Toyota Motor Corp before Trump takes office.
Trump threatened in a tweet to impose heavy taxes on the automaker if it builds its Corolla cars for the U.S. market at a plant in Mexico. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.