BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
TOKYO Jan 6 Japan said on Friday that Toyota Motor Corp is an important corporate citizen in the United States, after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump criticised the automaker's plans to build a new factory in Mexico.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the chief government spokesman, made the comment at a regular news conference.
Trump threatened in a tweet to impose heavy taxes on Toyota if it builds its Corolla cars for the U.S. market at a Mexican plant. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.