UPDATE 1-U.S. shipping terminal evacuated after 'dirty bomb' threat
June 15 Authorities evacuated a terminal at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina to investigate a "potential threat" in a container ship, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
WASHINGTON, March 31 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday directed his administration to review U.S. trade deficits and clamp down on countries that abuse trade rules in two executive orders he said would start a new chapter for U.S. workers and businesses.
"Today I'm signing two executive orders that send this message loud and clear, and that set the stage for a great revival of American manufacturing," Trump said in the Oval Office.
"We're going to get these bad trade deals straightened out," Trump said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by James Dalgleish)
June 15 Authorities evacuated a terminal at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina to investigate a "potential threat" in a container ship, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
June 15 Maersk Line, a part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, said on Thursday that it had been informed by the U.S. Coast Guard about a threat of a 'dirty bomb' aboard the Maersk Memphis container ship upon its arrival at the Port of Charleston, South Carolina.
* Barred from adding new China destinations, aircraft for 6 months