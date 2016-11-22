UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON Nov 22 Former Democratic Representative Harold Ford Jr of Tennessee is being considered for U.S. transportation secretary or another Cabinet post in Donald Trump's administration, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing two unnamed sources.
Ford, who served five terms in Congress, has yet to meet with president-elect Trump but there have been some preliminary feelers put out about potential Cabinet-level posts, including transportation secretary, and Ford appears open to putting himself in the mix, Politico reported.
(Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders