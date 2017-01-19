Ryan says Trump to address joint session of Congress Feb. 28
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday he has invited President Donald Trump to address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28.
WASHINGTON Jan 19 U.S. Treasury Acting Under Secretary Adam Szubin will lead the cabinet agency until a new secretary is in place to "ensure the smooth continuity of leadership," but then will leave the government, a Treasury spokesperson said on Thursday.
Szubin, who has been awaiting Senate confirmation to be the under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, was among 50 senior government employees that President-elect Donald Trump had asked to stay on for awhile, a Trump spokesman said earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)
NEW YORK, Jan 24 The top executives of Aetna and Humana on Tuesday issued a joint statement saying that they continue to believe in their $34 billion merger deal after a court ruled against it for antitrust reasons, and said that they would consider all available options.
* Files for potential senior notes offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jV7K8i Further company coverage: