* President shown to misrepresent size of his victory
* 'I was given that information,' he tells reporters
* 'Actually I've seen that information around,' he adds
By James Oliphant
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 In a heated moment during his
unconventional and combative news conference on Thursday,
President Donald Trump’s command of the facts was openly
challenged by a reporter who asked, “Why should Americans trust
you?”
The issue was the margin of victory in the U.S. Electoral
College, which Trump asserted early in the news conference was
the “biggest” since fellow Republican Ronald Reagan, who was
elected in 1980 and 1984.
Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by a 304-227 tally of
state-by-state electors, who represent votes cast in the
election. Seven electors voted for someone else.
“We got 306 because people came out and voted like they’ve
never seen before so that’s the way it goes,” the president
said.
Twitter exploded with fact-checking of Trump's statement.
Although proportionally he had 306 electoral votes on the
night of the Nov. 8 election, two of those electors defected
when they cast official ballots on Dec. 19.
A quick check by a reporter at the news conference showed
President Barack Obama, a Democrat, amassed more electoral votes
in 2008 (365) and 2012 (332). In 1988, President George H.W.
Bush, a Republican, drew 426 electoral votes.
Few observers, however, were expecting a White House
reporter to confront Trump about it in real time, while sitting
in the East Room. Within minutes the reporter, Peter Alexander
of NBC News, stood and corrected Trump, noting Obama's and
Bush’s tallies and asking whether Americans could trust the
president to state the facts.
"Why should Americans trust you when you accuse the
information they've received of being fake when you're providing
information that's not accurate?" the TV correspondent asked.
Trump seemed to blame his staff. “I was given that
information,” he replied. “Actually, I’ve seen that information
around.” Trump then called on another reporter.
On the 2016 campaign trail and since taking office on Jan.
20, Trump has made criticizing the media a centerpiece of his
communications strategy. Trump turned the tables later in the
news conference, complaining again about coverage of his young
administration.
"I want to see an honest press," Trump said. "The public
doesn’t believe you people anymore."
(Reporting by James Oliphant; Editing by Howard Goller)