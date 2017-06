CHICAGO Jan 24 The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday that an internal email sent to staff at its Agricultural Research Service unit this week calling for a suspension of "public-facing documents" was flawed and that new guidance would be issued to replace it.

"This internal email was released without Departmental direction, and prior to Departmental guidance being issued," USDA said in a statement. "ARS will be providing updated direction to its staff." (Reporting by PJ Huffstutter; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Leslie Adler)