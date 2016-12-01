BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
WASHINGTON Dec 1 Officials in Indiana have agreed to give United Technologies $7 million worth of tax breaks over 10 years to encourage the company to keep about 1,000 jobs at its Carrier unit in the state, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal said Carrier, which had previously planned to shift some work it does in Indiana to Mexico, will invest about $16 million to keep its operation in the state. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander)
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.