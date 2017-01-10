BRIEF-Ningbo David Medical Device sees FY 2016 net profit up 30 pct to 50 pct
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 58.4 million yuan to 67.4 million yuan
NEW YORK Jan 10 Vaccination skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he will oversee a presidential panel to review vaccine safety and science at the request of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in a move likely to reignite debate despite now-debunked research that tied childhood immunizations to autism.
"President-elect Trump has some doubts about the current vaccine policy, and he has questions about it," Kennedy, who has raised questions about the safety of vaccines, told reporters following his meeting with Trump in New York on Tuesday. "He asked me to chair a commission on vaccine safety and scientific integrity. I said I would."
"Everybody ought to be able to be assured that the vaccines that we have - he's very pro-vaccine, as am I - but they're as safe as they possibly can be," added Kennedy, a son of the late U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy. (Reporting by Melissa Fares; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 35 percent to 55 percent
* Consol Dec quarter net profit 865.5 million rupees versus 2.69 billion rupees year ago