WASHINGTON Jan 26 Senior Democratic lawmakers
on Thursday called on the White House to lift orders barring
government agency employees from communicating with the public
and Congress, saying such restrictions may violate federal laws.
Congressmen Elijah Cummings of Maryland, ranking member of
the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, and
Frank Pallone Jr. of New Jersey, ranking member of the House
Committee on Energy and Commerce, sent a letter to White House
counsel Donald McGahn asking for immediate action to address the
administration's "gag orders on federal employees that prevent
them from communicating with Congress.
"We urge you to immediately rescind all policies on employee
communications that do not comply with the Whistleblower
Protection Enhancement Act and other federal statutes," they
wrote in the letter dated on Thursday.
Employees at the Environmental Protection Agency, the
Interior Department, the Department of Agriculture and the
Department of Health and Human Services have seen directives
from the newly minted leadership that limit how they communicate
to the public, according to multiple sources.
At a news conference on Tuesday, White House spokesman Sean
Spicer said the White House had not ordered such directives.
"I don't think it's a surprise we're going to review the
policies, but I don't have any info at this time," Spicer added.
The letter from Cummings and Pallone asked U.S. President
Donald Trump to issue a statement "making clear to all federal
employees that they have the right to communicate with Congress
and that he and his Administration will not silence or retaliate
against whistleblowers."
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)