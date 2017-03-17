LONDON, March 17 Britain has received assurances
from the United States that allegations the GCHQ intelligence
agency helped former President Barack Obama eavesdrop on Donald
Trump will not be repeated, a spokesman for Prime Minister
Theresa May said on Friday.
"We've made clear to the administration that these claims
are ridiculous and they should be ignored and we've received
assurances that these allegations will not be repeated," the
spokesman told reporters.
"We have a close special relationship with the White House
and that allows us to raise concerns as and when they arise as
was true in this case."
