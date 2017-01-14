Jan 13 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal he would keep intact sanctions against Russia "at least for a period of time," and also said he wouldn't commit to the "one China" policy until he sees progress from Beijing in its currency and trade practices.

In an hourlong interview published on Friday, Trump said: "If you get along and if Russia is really helping us, why would anybody have sanctions if somebody's doing some really great things?"

Asked if he supported the "One China" policy on Taiwan that has underpinned U.S. relations with Beijing for decades, Trump said: "Everything is under negotiation including One China," the Journal reported. (Writing by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler)