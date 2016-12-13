Dec 13 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has offered the job of interior secretary to first-term Republican Representative Ryan Zinke of Montana, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing two transition officials and someone familiar with the offer.

Zinke, a former Navy Seal commander, has yet to accept and has given no indication as to which way he is leaning, Politico said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Politico reported that Trump was considering Zinke along with fellow U.S. Representatives Raul Labrador of Idaho and Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington to lead the Interior Department.

