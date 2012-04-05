* Blacked out ship poses danger to North Pacific navigation
* Japanese owner doesn't want to salvage the vessel
By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, April 5 The U.S. Coast Guard
had plans to sink a derelict Japanese vessel drifting toward
Alaska that was washed out to sea by last year's devastating
tsunami, but has postponed the operation for now, a spokesman
said on Thursday.
Plans to use explosives to send the fuel-laden ship to the
ocean floor were on hold because there is a fishing vessel
nearby, U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Kip Wadlow said.
The Coast Guard is waiting for that vessel to clear out of
the area.
"Our focus continues to be to ensure the safety of
mariners," he said, adding that the Coast Guard was continuing
to evaluate the best way to manage the drifting 200-foot vessel,
named the Ryou-Un Maru.
The Ryou-Un Maru, nicknamed a "ghost ship" for its abandoned
state, is among the 1.5 million tons of debris the Japanese
government estimates was dragged out to sea by last year's
tsunami, said Ben Sherman, a spokesman for the National Oceanic
and Atmospheric Administration.
"This boat, in this case, we know was at a particular pier,
and before the tsunami it was there and after the tsunami it
wasn't," Sherman said.
Experts from NOAA and other agencies have determined that
sinking the ship is the best way to manage the potentially
dangerous fuel on board, Sherman said. "They anticipate that
it'll dissipate or evaporate very quickly," he said.
Although most of the tsunami debris expected to hit U.S.
coastlines is predicted to arrive in 2013 or later, some items
have already washed ashore. In Alaska, most of the marine debris
identified as tsunami-related has been buoys and floats from
oyster farms.
The Ryou-Un Maru, carrying up to 2,100 gallons of diesel
fuel, is about 170 nautical miles southwest of the Alaskan town
of Sitka and is drifting toward busy navigational lanes used by
cargo vessels plying the waters of the Great Circle route
between North America and Asia, the Coast Guard's Wadlow said.
The Great Circle is so-named because it arcs from the U.S.
West Coast to East Asia, passing through the Aleutian islands.
The ship was initially spotted by Canadian officials in
waters off the coast of British Columbia, Wadlow said. It
drifted into U.S. waters on Saturday, and the U.S. Coast Guard
began its close monitoring of the vessel.
The ship in question lacks lights, making it a dark obstacle
at night dangerous to mariners, Wadlow said.
The Coast Guard confirmed the location with an overflight
Wednesday and has dropped a navigational buoy to better track
its movements.
The ship was set adrift after a magnitude 9.0 earthquake off
Japan's northeast coast on March 11, 2011, triggered a 75-foot
(23-metre) wall of water that flattened waterfront towns,
killing about 16,000. Three thousand people are still missing.
U.S. authorities were immediately aware that the clockwise
circulation of the Pacific's northern waters would deliver some
remnants of that destruction.
Wadlow said the ship's owner does not want the Ryou-Un Maru
back, and the Coast Guard has the legal responsibility to
eliminate the navigational hazard it poses.
"The owner was notified and basically expressed that they
were not interested in salvaging the vessel," Wadlow said.
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis, Cynthia Johnston and Todd
Eastham)