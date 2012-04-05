* Blacked-out ship poses danger to North Pacific navigation
* Japanese owner doesn't want to salvage the vessel
(Adds Coast Guard says ship to be sunk)
By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, April 5 The U.S. Coast Guard
opened fire on Thursday on a derelict Japanese fishing vessel
washed out to sea by last year's devastating tsunami in a bid to
sink it and eliminate a threat to navigation, a spokesman for
the agency said.
The Coast Guard, which hopes to send the ship to the ocean
floor, fired on the vessel with a 25 millimeter machine gun,
said Petty Officer First Class David Mosley, a spokesman for the
Coast Guard.
Plans to sink the fuel-laden ship had earlier been put
briefly on hold because a fishing vessel was nearby.
The captain of that vessel, the Bernice, had expressed an
interest in salvaging the abandoned Japanese ship, but once on
the scene the captain decided it was not safe to salvage or tow
it, the Coast Guard said.
The ship's Japanese owner has also said it has no plans to
salvage the vessel.
The Ryou-Un Maru, nicknamed a "ghost ship" for its abandoned
state, is among the 1.5 million tons of debris the Japanese
government estimates was dragged out to sea by last year's
tsunami, said Ben Sherman, a spokesman for the National Oceanic
and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
"This boat, in this case, we know was at a particular pier,
and before the tsunami it was there and after the tsunami it
wasn't," Sherman said.
Experts from NOAA and other agencies determined that sinking
the ship was the best way to manage the potentially dangerous
fuel on board, Sherman said. "They anticipate that it'll
dissipate or evaporate very quickly," he said.
Although most of the tsunami debris expected to hit U.S.
coastlines is predicted to arrive in 2013 or later, some items
have already washed ashore. In Alaska, most of the marine debris
identified as tsunami-related has been buoys and floats from
oyster farms.
The Ryou-Un Maru, carrying up to 2,100 gallons of diesel
fuel, was about 170 nautical miles southwest of the Alaskan town
of Sitka and has been drifting toward busy navigational lanes
used by cargo vessels plying the waters of the Great Circle
route between North America and Asia, said U.S. Coast Guard
Chief Petty Officer Kip Wadlow.
The Great Circle arcs from the U.S. West Coast to East Asia,
passing through the Aleutian Islands.
The ship was initially spotted by Canadian officials in
waters off the coast of British Columbia, Wadlow said. It
drifted into U.S. waters on Saturday, and the U.S. Coast Guard
began its close monitoring of the vessel.
The ship in question lacks lights, making it a dark obstacle
at night dangerous to mariners, Wadlow said.
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis, Cynthia Johnston and Todd
Eastham)