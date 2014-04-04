WASHINGTON, April 4 The United States on Friday said it would provide a new loan guarantee for Tunisia worth about $500 million as part of a continuing effort to help the North African nation recover following its 2011 uprising.

President Barack Obama, speaking ahead of a meeting with Tunisian Prime Minister Mehdi Jomaa at the White House, said the loan guarantees would help Tunisia's economy "begin to move forward." (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Sandra Maler)