UPDATE 1-Italy's Renzi defies foes, opens way for party leadership battle
* Leading dissident says break-up can be avoided (Adds comments from leading dissident)
WASHINGTON, April 20 The United States plans to provide as much as "several hundred million dollars" of loan guarantees to support Tunisia's democratic transition and economic recovery, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday.
"Last October, President (Barack) Obama made clear the United States' commitment to supporting Tunisia's historic transformation," U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said in a statement after signing a declaration of intent with Tunisian Finance Minister Houcine Dimassi.
"This loan guarantee will be a pillar of that support, helping Tunisia achieve key development goals and advancing its economic transition," Geithner said. (Reporting by Doug Palmer, Editing by Andrea Ricci; )
* Leading dissident says break-up can be avoided (Adds comments from leading dissident)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 19 The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.
* U.S. envoy says focus on liberating Islamic State bastion Raqqa (Writes through)