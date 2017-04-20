By Nathan Layne
NEW YORK, April 20 Former New York City Mayor
Rudolph Giuliani, hired to resolve criminal charges against
Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab, said in an affidavit that
senior U.S. officials are open to a deal that would help his
client while promoting the security interests of the United
States.
In a filing in Manhattan federal court made public late on
Wednesday, Giuliani said both U.S. and Turkish officials
remained "receptive" to a diplomatic solution due to the nature
of the charges against Zarrab and the perceived importance of
Turkey as a geopolitical ally.
"That receptiveness is hardly surprising when one considers
that none of the transactions in which Mr. Zarrab is alleged to
have participated involved weapons or nuclear technology, or any
other contraband, but rather involved consumer goods, and that
Turkey is situated in a part of the world strategically critical
to the United States," Giuliani said.
The affidavit was submitted ahead of a hearing on Monday
being held to ensure that Zarrab understands potential conflicts
of interest inherent in hiring Giuliani, an adviser to President
Donald Trump, and Michael Mukasey, former U.S. Attorney General,
to represent him.
Prosecutors have raised concerns about possible conflicts
because eight of the U.S. banks involved in the case have been
clients of Giuliani or Mukasey's law firms. They have also cited
the work of Giuliani's firm, Greenberg Traurig LLP, as a
registered agent of Turkey.
Zarrab is accused of conspiring to conduct illegal
transactions through U.S. banks on behalf of Iran's government,
violating U.S. sanctions. Prosecutors have filed similar charges
against Mehmet Hakan Atilla, an executive at Turkish state-owned
bank Halkbank. Both men have pleaded not guilty.
The case has raised concerns at the highest levels of
Turkish power. Last month Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
called Atilla's arrest "political", while President Recep Tayyip
Erdogan has accused U.S. authorities of having "ulterior
motives" in prosecuting Zarrab.
Both Giuliani and Mukasey, who also submitted an affidavit,
said they did not see any conflicts of interest in their work
representing Zarrab but promised not do any work for any of the
banks in question while the Zarrab case was ongoing.
They both said Zarrab was paying his own legal bills.
