March 31 Former New York City Mayor Rudolph
Giuliani went to Turkey to meet with the country's president and
sought meetings with U.S. government officials in an attempt to
end U.S. prosecution of a wealthy Turkish gold trader charged
with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran, Manhattan
federal prosecutors said.
The moves were disclosed in a letter on Friday to U.S.
District Judge Richard Berman, who is overseeing the case in
which the trader, Reza Zarrab, is accused of conspiring with
others to conduct illegal transactions through U.S. banks on
behalf of Iran's government and other Iranian entities.
The letter marks the latest attempt by Manhattan federal
prosecutors to raise questions about the role of Giuliani and
former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey in representing
Zarrab. Zarrab allegedly victimized at least eight large banks
which are current or former clients of Giuliani and Mukasey's
law firms, raising potential conflicts of interest.
Giuliani and Mukasey "are trying to play a critical - rather
than their claimed 'ancillary' - role in this proceeding,"
acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim in Manhattan said in the letter.
"Mr. Guiliani and Mr. Mukasey's efforts are aimed at reaching a
disposition in this case."
Giuliani is a lawyer for Greenberg Traurig, while Mukasey,
who is also a former federal judge, is a lawyer for Debevoise &
Plimpton.
The eight banks are Bank of America Corp, Citigroup
Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings Plc
, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Standard Chartered Plc
, UBS Group AG and Wells Fargo & Co.
(reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)