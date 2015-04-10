NEW YORK, April 10 Fidelity Investments portfolio manager John Carlson has been investing in Turkey for more than 20 years, but he hasn't been as bullish on the country of late. Recent political developments mean he's likely to remain a bit wary, even after big declines in equity prices and the currency.

Ahead of a critical June parliamentary election, political risk increased when Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gave central bank governor Erdem Basci a tongue-lashing for not cutting interest rates in January to boost growth.

Erdogan's anger has raised questions about political interference among foreign investors, as external flows are a key component of Turkey's economic success that has helped its economy grow nearly four times in size since Erdogan's AK Party took over the government in 2002.

The political turmoil, along with too-high inflation and the rally in the U.S. dollar has led to a record low Turkish lira and a fall in its stock market. Its key U.S. dollar-denominated debt market is up just 1.6 percent year-to-date, far short of the benchmark JPMorgan EMBI Global index, which is up 3.9 percent.

"There's no way given all that, that I could sit here and say wow, Turkey is like crazy cheap. It is just not. If it was I'd be telling you the same story and say valuations are table pounding and I can't do that," said Carlson, who rarely talks to the press.

He was speaking shortly after his return from Istanbul where he met with government advisors and bankers.

In mid-2014 Carlson took an underweight position; that hasn't changed. He holds mostly U.S. dollar-denominated sovereign debt, plus a smattering of corporate debt, lira-denominated debt and equities.

"I don't feel the dollar-debt is really all that cheap," he said. His position "may not be as large as it has been in the past, but I'm certainly not running away from it," said Carlson, who has a home in Turkey.

Over dinner with long-time friends and in business meetings, he said a picture was painted showing the likelihood of more volatility and hence a weaker market in the short-term, no matter who prevails in the election.

"I came away with a feeling this is probably one of the more important elections that they have had in the last 15 years," said Carlson, who oversees more than $7 billion in mainly fixed income assets.

OVERHAULING THE SYSTEM

Erdogan, a political maverick who co-opted and extended economic reforms that transformed the nation while prime minister, risks jeopardizing that legacy in an aggressive bid to overhaul Turkey's political system, investors say.

His complaint is the central bank is not promoting economic growth fast enough, especially ahead of June 7 parliamentary elections. As President, Erdogan occupies what has long been a ceremonial role, one he wants to change.

Erdogan wants the AK Party, which he helped found, to accumulate a stronger majority and allow it to bypass a referendum on constitutional changes. He wants to create a presidential system from the current parliamentary system of government.

Carlson, who is not negative long-term on Turkey, is far from alone in his caution. Foreigners accelerated their net selling of Turkish equities and government debt since January when Erdogan berated Basci.

"The chief reason is the concern among investors that the central bank would be pushed for deeper and faster rate cuts than what is necessary and justified by economic data," said Inan Demir, chief economist at Finansbank in Istanbul.

Since late January, foreign investors have pulled a net $1.2 billion from Turkish equities with overall holdings down $9.8 billion. Non-resident holdings of government domestic debt securities have had a net outflow of $366 billion with overall holdings dropping by $5.7 billion, according to central bank data. The dollar is up 11.5 percent against the Turkish lira year-to-date.

"In the equities space we have Turkey as a neutral. We are a little bit more concerned about the currency. We have been much more of the view that Turkey remains one of the 'fragile' countries when rates begin to go up in the U.S.," said Jorge Mariscal, chief investment officer for emerging markets at UBS Wealth Management in New York.

It may have been that kind of selling and media attention that brought Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, a well-regarded former London-based economist with Merrill Lynch, to New York last month to meet with worried investors.

Erdogan's scolding in March of Babacan to "shape up" contributed to the market troubles.

Investors at the New York meetings said Davutoglu deflected questions about the criticism of Basci, saying other countries criticize central bankers as well.

Of late, the government's rhetoric has been toned down, and the dollar's rally has momentarily stalled, relieving some of the selling on Turkish assets.

Halil Danismaz, a former Turkish Airlines executive who now runs the New York-based Turkish Heritage Association, met with Davutoglu while in New York and explained there was urgency for the officials to meet with American investors.

"Right now (Davutoglu's) main concern is the election in Turkey and he would like to build strong relationships with the U.S. and convince American investors that there is no financial crisis in Turkey," he said. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; editing by Andrew Hay)