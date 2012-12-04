WASHINGTON Dec 4 U.S. diplomats are in talks
with Ankara over the flow of gold from Turkey in exchange for
Iranian natural gas, the State Department said on Tuesday.
"We continue to consult closely with Turkey and all other
countries on the scope of U.S. sanctions against Iran, and will
pursue any evidence of potentially sanctionable transactions," a
State Department spokesman said.
Turkey relies on natural gas from Iran and has been paying
for it using Turkish lira, and Tehran has used the lira to buy
Turkish gold. Couriers carry the gold to Dubai and it is then
shipped to Iran.
On Monday, Turkey's energy minister said purchases of Iran's
natural gas is not covered by U.S. sanctions - which means
Tehran will continue to supply and get paid by its biggest gas
customer.
Over the summer, U.S. President Barack Obama issued an order
that allows Washington to place sanctions on countries that
provide precious metals to Iran, in attempt to close loopholes
on the sanctions that target the Islamic Republic's nuclear
program.
Washington believes Iran is making uranium that could be
used in weapons. Tehran says the program is for civilian
purposes.
Last week, the U.S. Senate passed a measure that aims to
slow the flow of gold from Turkey into Iran. If passed into law,
it would be the third round of sanctions on Iran in a year.