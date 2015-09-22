By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Sept 22 The overall amount of frozen
turkeys in U.S. warehouses last month declined from July and
August 2014, after an outbreak of bird flu killed over nine
million turkeys, experts said after Tuesday's government monthly
cold storage report.
Based on a five-year average, the experts said tom turkeys
accounted for most of that drawdown rather than hens, however.
Hens are a Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday staple.
August frozen whole turkeys stocks totaled 289.2 million
lbs, down 8.1 million from July and down 11.6 million from
August 2014.
Hens in August totaled 160.0 million lbs, down almost 12
million from July and 4.1 million less than last year. Toms were
129.2 million lbs, 3.6 million more than July but 7.5 million
below last year.
Turkey inventories tend to increase 11 million lbs during
August based on a five-year average, said independent market
analyst Bob Brown, but "we went the opposite direction."
However, he pointed out that hen stocks were only down 4
million lbs from last year and actually up 14 million lbs from
their five-year average, compared to toms that fell 35 million.
"There doesn't appear there is a shortage of hens. We do
have at least a normal level in the freezer," said Brown.
Analysts were surprised by the overall drop in August
turkey stocks considering the unexpected spike in July
inventories despite the bird flu impact.
Dan Vaught, an economist at Missouri-based Doane Advisory
Services, surmised that farms affected by the virus may have had
younger turkeys that were more vulnerable rather than older
birds.
While there are fewer total turkeys than last year versus
plentiful hams, tradition will dictate whether those who buy
turkey will continue to do so this Thanksgiving, said Vaught.
"The question is how aggressively grocery stores will
feature turkeys, because typically they're featured as loss
leaders for folks to come in a buy other items," he said.
USDA's report showed record-high pork and ham inventories for
a third month in a row as the industry recovers from a deadly
pig virus.
Total pork inventories in August were 656.3 million lbs, an
all-time high for the month, surpassing the previous August top
of 585.8 million in 2012. It follows July and June records of
635.2 and 634.5 million lbs, respectively.
August hams at 237.5 million lbs were the most ever for any
month, besting September 2013's 221.633 record.
