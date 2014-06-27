June 26 The ABC's long-running morning talk show
"The View" will undergo a facelift when it returns next season
after comedian Sherri Shepherd said she was leaving the program
and Jenny McCarthy tweeted she may also depart.
The departures come a month after Barbara Walters, who
created the show in 1997, recorded her final program as co-host.
The 84-year-old long-time anchor and prime time interviewer
announced her retirement from ABC on "The View" in 2013, but
said she will make special appearances for the network.
"It's been seven wonderful years on 'The View' and after
careful consideration it is time for me to move on," Shepherd
said in a statement to the site Deadline Hollywood.
Jenny McCarthy, an actress who joined the show last year,
tweeted shortly afterward "If Sherri goes....I go too."
The show's moderator Whoopi Goldberg is expected to return
for the season that starts in September. Goldberg joined the
show in 2007, replacing comedian Rosie O'Donnell.
A spokeswoman for ABC, a unit of Walt Disney, had no
comment.
(Reporting By Ronald Grover; Editing by Michael Perry)