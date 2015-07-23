By Curtis Skinner
SAN FRANCISCO, July 22
SAN FRANCISCO, July 22 Twitter Inc said
on Wednesday a fraternity house-themed party thrown by its
employees, which was criticized as representing a male-dominated
culture in Silicon Valley, was "in poor taste."
A Twitter spokeswoman declined to provide details on the
event, but a purported photo of the bash uploaded to social
media showed a party replete with red plastic cups, a keg, and a
beer pong table adorned with the Twitter logo.
The event comes as the microblogging company faces a
proposed class action lawsuit from a former female software
engineer claiming the company's promotion process unlawfully
favors men.
"This social event organized by one team was in poor taste
at best, and not reflective of the culture we are building here
at Twitter," the spokeswoman said in a statement. "We've had
discussions internally with the organizing team, and they
recognize that this theme was ill-chosen."
News outlet Fusion was the first to report on the shindig
early on Wednesday, saying the company's revenue team threw the
party on Tuesday in San Francisco.
Fusion reported that a photo of the event, uploaded onto
Twitter by a female employee, was quickly deleted. The image was
tweeted again, however, by the group Global Tech Women, along
with the hashtags #diversitymatters and #brogrammers.
In March, former software engineer Tina Huang sued the
company saying it has no formal procedures for posting job
openings or granting promotions, relying instead on a secretive
"shoulder tap" process that elevates few women to top
engineering positions.
Twitter said Huang resigned voluntarily and that company
leadership had tried to persuade her to stay, adding that she
was treated fairly.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Dan
Whitcomb and Mohammad Zargham)