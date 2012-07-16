WASHINGTON, July 16 A security team aboard a U.S. Navy refueling vessel fired upon an approaching motor boat off the United Arab Emirates on Monday after it ignored warnings, a U.S. defense official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear to the official whether anyone was injured or killed. But the official said the boat was believed to have sped away after being fired upon by the crew aboard the USNS Rappahannock, according to an initial report. (Reporting by Phil Stewart)