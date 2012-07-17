DUBAI, July 17 Iran on Tuesday criticised the
actions of a U.S. navy ship that shot at an approaching fishing
boat off the United Arab Emirates, saying the incident showed
foreign forces threatened regional security.
One Indian national was killed and three others injured on
Monday when the U.S. refuelling ship, the USNS Rappahannock,
opened fire on a small motor boat which U.S. officials said
ignored repeated warnings to halt its approach.
The United States has been building up its presence in the
Gulf as Washington seeks to ramp up pressure on Iran over its
nuclear programme which it suspects is aimed at producing
nuclear bombs. Tehran denies the accusation.
"We have announced time and again that the presence of
foreign forces can be a threat to regional security," Iranian
foreign ministry spokesman Ramin Mehmanparast said during a news
conference broadcast on state television.
"Certainly regional countries with the help of one another
can provide security in the best possible way. If they join
hands, with their defensive capabilities, they don't need the
presence of foreign forces. Anywhere where you see insecurity we
have always seen the hand of foreign forces there."
The shooting took place in waters near the UAE port of Jebel
Ali, across the Gulf from Iran, U.S. Naval Forces Central
Command said in a statement. The UAE state news agency, quoting
a government official, identified all of the dead and wounded as
Indian nationals.
U.S. officials have not blamed terrorism or claimed any link
between Iran and Monday's incident, and it appears the incident
may have been due to a misunderstanding. An investigation is
underway, the U.S. navy said.
Iran's repeated threats to close the Strait of Hormuz -
through which 40 percent of the world's sea-borne oil exports
are carried - have alarmed Western capitals over the impact such
an action could have on the price of oil.
Iranian spokesman Mehmanparast said the threats were "a
deterrent" against those countries that have imposed sanctions
against Iran and "threaten global energy supplies".
The Indian foreign ministry said in a statement that its
embassy in Abu Dhabi was working with UAE authorities to
investigate Monday's incident.
U.S. ambassador to India Nancy Powell telephoned Indian
Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai to convey her regret for the
loss of life, the Indian foreign ministry said. A statement by
the U.S. embassy in New Delhi conveyed condolences to the
families of the crew of the vessel.
