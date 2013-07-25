WASHINGTON, July 25 A U.S. housing regulator on
Thursday said it reached an $885 million settlement with UBS
over allegations the bank misrepresented
mortgage-backed bonds that were sold to Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac between 2004 and 2007.
Edward DeMarco, the acting director of the Federal Housing
Finance Agency, said in a statement the resolution provides
"greater clarity" and helps preserve the assets of the two
companies. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were taken over by the
government in 2008 and have been kept afloat with taxpayer
dollars.
UBS, which did not admit to any liability or wrongdoing in
settling the allegations, said on Monday it had reached an
agreement in principle with the regulator.