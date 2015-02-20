(In 6th paragraph, corrects to show that four patient were
treated for infections at the hospital, not that they developed
infections at the hospital)
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK Feb 19 U.S. health regulators have
known since at least 2009 that the medical devices at the center
of the "superbug" outbreak at UCLA can transmit lethal
infections but have not recommended any new safety requirements,
a lapse that threatens patient safety, experts in
hospital-acquired infections said.
The latest outbreak involving the reusable devices called
duodenoscopes, which are inserted down the throat, may have
exposed 179 patients at UCLA's Ronald Reagan Medical Center in
Los Angeles and contributed to two deaths.
It is far from the first time medical investigators traced
the sometimes-fatal spread of pathogens to the devices, which
are manufactured by the medical units of Japanese companies
Olympus Corp, Pentax and Fujifilm Holdings Corp
. UCLA uses an Olympus model.
In 2013 and 2014, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
received a total of 75 reports of adverse events associated with
the devices, resulting in harm to 135 patients, the agency said.
Because healthcare providers do not always submit such reports,
the FDA said, that is likely an underestimate.
After outbreaks, hospitals that began sterilizing the
devices more rigorously than the FDA and manufacturers recommend
did so have not had any further transmissions of dangerous
microbes from the devices, the hospitals said.
In light of that success, "I would be in favor of the FDA
putting out more stringent rules," said Dr. John Greene, an
infectious disease specialist at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa,
Florida, where four patients were treated for
antibiotic-resistant infections after undergoing duodenoscope
procedures at Tampa General Hospital in 2012.
Instead, the FDA on Thursday issued a "safety communication"
warning healthcare providers that duodenoscopes' "complex
design" may impede effective sterilization.
For the first time, the FDA said that even when hospitals
adhered to the manufacturers' instructions for sterilization,
patients have contracted multidrug-resistant bacterial
infections from the devices. The agency did not, however,
require more stringent safety procedures.
"The FDA punted," said Lawrence Muscarella, a healthcare
consultant in Pennsylvania and author of a 2014 paper on
superbug transmission via duodenoscopes.
FDA spokeswoman Leslie Wooldridge said the agency is
continuing to determine what more can be done to reduce
duodenoscope-related outbreaks and is also exploring "additional
potential strategies to reduce the risk of infections."
MULTIPLE OUTBREAKS
Duodenoscopes, flexible tubes outfitted with tiny lights and
advanced cameras, are used to diagnose or treat disorders of the
gastrointestinal tract in about 500,000 procedures a year in the
United States alone.
In 2009, soon after 16 patients in France were infected with
a pathogen after undergoing the procedure, the FDA issued its
first notice about the devices, warning the medical community
they could transmit dangerous germs from one patient to another.
In 2013, physicians led by the Moffitt Center's Greene
reported that endoscopes had transmitted an antibiotic-resistant
pathogen to patients at two Tampa hospitals. That year also saw
an outbreak from duodenoscopes at Advocate Lutheran General
Hospital near Chicago, where 44 patients were infected with
virulent, antibiotic-resistant bacteria called CRE, the strain
in the UCLA outbreak.
The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center had a
duodenoscope-related outbreak in 2012. Last month, Virginia
Mason Medical Center in Seattle said a bacteria spread through
contaminated scopes had infected 32 people over two years; 11
died.
Infectious disease experts in academia and government who
have investigated ways to prevent outbreaks have identified
three options, including sterilizing the devices with ethylene
oxide gas after each use.
The Pittsburgh medical center "determined that the normal
process" of disinfecting recommended by the manufacturer "failed
to eliminate all bacteria," said spokeswoman Allison Hydzik. The
hospital switched to ethylene-oxide sterilization.
Alternatively, hospitals could swab duodenoscopes after each
use to collect any lurking pathogens and quarantine the devices
until it is clear they are sterile. Virginia Mason took this
approach.
Neither Virginia Mason nor Pittsburgh has had another case
of duodenoscope-transmitted superbug infection.
But such steps are expensive.
Duodenoscopes cost about $40,000 and as much as $80,000, and
when they are taken out of service for gassing or quarantining a
hospital may need to spend an additional $1 million to have
enough available, said Muscarella.
A third option would be for the FDA to require manufacturers
to redesign the devices. The agency and researchers agree that
the most problematic part is a movable "elevator" mechanism at
the tip of the duodenoscope: Its moving parts have microscopic
crevices where bodily fluids can lurk after standard cleaning.
Fujifilm spokeswoman Diane Rainey said the company is
reviewing the FDA safety alert and is "working in cooperation
with the FDA to evaluate and respond to concerns" about disease
transmission.
Olympus spokesman Mark Miller said the company is "aware of
reports of patient infections following procedures involving
duodenoscopes," and is "monitoring this issue closely."
Pentax did not immediately respond to questions.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley in New York and Toni Clarke in
Washington; Editing by Eric Effron and Cynthia Osterman)