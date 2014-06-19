KAMPALA, June 19 Uganda said on Thursday that
any threats to cut aid would not alter its decision to toughen
laws against homosexuals, after U.S. officials said they would
announce new measures against Kampala over the issue.
"Uganda is a sovereign country and can never bow to anybody
or be blackmailed by anybody on a decision it took in its
interests, even if it involves threats to cut off all financial
assistance," government spokesman Ofwono Opondo told Reuters,
adding that Uganda had not been notified of any U.S. "decision
or sanctions".
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Edmund Blair;
Editing by Robin Pomeroy)