By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 5 The British government's
imminent move to extradite five prominent Islamic militants to
the United States for trial could trigger security and political
headaches for President Barack Obama and his administration.
After years of appeals, two British judges gave final legal
sanction on Friday to the extradition of the militants, who
include a one-time U.K.-based spokesman for late al Qaeda leader
Osama bin Laden and a notorious hook-handed imam who once
preached at a big London mosque.
Under the terms of British and European court rulings
authorizing the extradition, they must be tried in U.S. civilian
courts and federal prosecutors cannot seek the death penalty.
"We're extremely pleased that the extradition proceedings in
these cases have come to an end," said Dean Boyd, a Justice
Department spokesman.
Some U.S. officials nonetheless remain concerned that if the
five militants are tried in jurisdictions where they were
indicted - New York City and Connecticut - this could ignite
politically motivated debate about security threats and coddling
of militants.
When it first took office, the Obama administration said it
planned to close the U.S. detention facility at Guantanamo Bay,
Cuba, and bring some of the most notorious militants held there,
including alleged Sept. 11 conspirators, to trial in civilian
courts. But this plan sparked political uproar and Congress
approved legislation banning the transfer of Guantanamo
detainees to the United States for trial.
Law enforcement sources said agencies in the New York area
were concerned about the extraditions - which could occur any
day - and plans are already being made to bolster security, if
necessary, to cope with related threats. The sources spoke on
condition of anonymity.
NO TRIAL SOON
While the defendants are likely to make a brief court
appearance soon after they arrive on U.S. soil, there is little
likelihood that a full trial will begin anytime soon. More
likely, an official said, is extended pre-trial litigation by
the defendants.
In anticipation of possible political attacks,
administration officials are strongly defending the guarantees
the United States gave to Britain promising that the extradited
men would be tried in civilian courts.
Those pledges, a U.S. official said, were given over a
period of years by both Obama and his predecessor, President
George W. Bush.
One of the arguments on which the defendants based years of
appeals against extradition was that they could be sent to
Guantanamo, where they could be tried by military tribunals and
sentenced to death.
But "the British government requested, and the U.S.
government provided, binding commitments that, if extradited,
the defendants would only be tried in a federal civilian court,
rather than a military commission," a U.S. counterterrorism
official said. The United States also promised that no death
sentences would be sought.
Without those commitments, extradition would not have been
possible, the official said, and because the five face no
charges in Britain they likely would have been released.
Two of the five militants facing extradition - bin Laden's
former London spokesmen Khaled Al-Fawwaz, and Adel Bary - have
fought for years against extradition on charges that they and
others were involved in deadly 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies
in Kenya and Tanzania. The two have been imprisoned in Britain
for more than a decade.
Another is Abu Hamza al-Masri, an Egyptian-born imam
indicted by U.S. prosecutors for allegedly providing support to
al Qaeda, for his alleged involvement in a 1998 hostage-taking
incident in Yemen, and an attempt to set up a training camp for
militants in Oregon in 1999.
Abu Hamza became notorious for his inflammatory speeches at
the Finsbury Park Mosque in North London and for the prosthetic
hook that replaced a hand blown off in murky circumstances.
Abu Hamza, Fawwaz and Bary face trials in Federal Court for
the Southern District of New York. Before and during their
trial, a law enforcement source said, the defendants would
likely be held in a high-rise prison near courthouses in lower
Manhattan, close to city hall and police headquarters and only
blocks from the site of the World Trade Center attack.
Two other defendants facing extradition, Babar Ahmad and
Syed Ahsan, charged with allegedly supporting al Qaeda and other
militant groups by operating various websites promoting Islamic
holy war, face federal charges in Connecticut and likely would
face trial in that state.