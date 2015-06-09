WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew told Ukrainian leaders on Tuesday that the United States and
its G7 allies stood ready to impose more sanctions on Moscow if
needed, a Treasury official said.
"The United States and our G7 allies stand ready to impose
significant additional sanctions on Russia if needed to respond
to its aggressive acts in eastern Ukraine," the official quoted
Lew as saying.
Lew met Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk and
Finance Minister Natalie Jaresko on Tuesday in Washington and
welcomed efforts by Kiev to reach a debt restructuring
agreement.
"He (Lew) noted that the IMF program required shared
sacrifices from all stakeholders to secure the economic recovery
that is in the interest of all parties," the official said.
