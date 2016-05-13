WASHINGTON May 13 U.S. Vice President Biden told Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in a call on Friday that the United States is prepared to move forward with a third loan guarantee agreement to support reforms, the White House said.

The third $1 billion loan guarantee was promised in November, but was contingent on progress on fighting corruption and on reforms. Biden also welcomed the appointment of a new prosecutor general in Ukraine as "an important first step to bringing much needed reform," to the prosecutor general office.

