WASHINGTON, March 6 The United States has not yet made a final decision on whether to move ahead with previously announced training of Ukrainian national guard troops battling Russian-backed separatists in the country's east, a U.S. military official said on Friday.

The remarks by the American official, speaking on condition of anonymity, threw into doubt plans outlined last month by the commander of the U.S. Army Europe to begin the training in March. The training program was announced by the Pentagon in August. (Reporting by Phil Stewart in Washington and Wiktor Szary in Warsaw; Editing by Bill Trott)