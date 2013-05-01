WASHINGTON May 1 The U.S. Trade Representative's office on Wednesday pinned a badge of shame on Ukraine for failing to protect U.S. copyrights, starting a process that could lead to revocation of U.S. trade benefits for the country.

USTR designated Ukraine a "foreign priority country," the worst label in its annual report on how well countries around the world protect U.S. patents, copyrights and other forms of intellectual property rights. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Jackie Frank)