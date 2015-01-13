(Adds details, background)
WASHINGTON Jan 13 The United States plans to
provide up to $2 billion in loan guarantees to Ukraine this
year, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday, as part of a broader
international package to stave off bankruptcy.
Like other major donors to the country, Treasury said the
guarantees would be contingent on the former Soviet republic
remaining on track to meet the conditions of its loan program
from the International Monetary Fund. IMF officials are in Kiev
this week to resume negotiations on the package, currently worth
$17 billion.
Ukraine's government hopes the IMF's visit will lead to a
bigger aid program as its economy has been pushed close to
bankruptcy by a pro-Russian separatist war in the east and the
government faces huge debt repayments.
The cost of insuring exposure to Ukrainian debt rose to a
new 5-1/2 year high on Tuesday, according to data from Markit, a
financial information provider, amid fears the country may have
to restructure its debt.
Ukraine's foreign currency reserves were down to just over
$7.5 billion at the start of the year, the lowest in 10 years
and barely enough to cover five weeks of imports.
But the IMF and the European Union, which last week offered
an additional 1.8 billion euros ($2.1 billion) to Kiev, fear
Ukraine could abandon some of its economic pledges, including
reforming the energy and banking sectors and tackling
corruption. Ukraine has had at least five IMF loans since the
1990s.
Treasury said it would provide a $1 billion loan guarantee
to Kiev in the first half of this year, and work with the U.S.
Congress to provide an additional $1 billion guarantee, but only
if Kiev sticks with its reform agenda.
U.S. Treasury Undersecretary Nathan Sheets is also to meet
in Kiev on Tuesday with Ukrainian officials, including Prime
Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, Central Bank Governor Valeria
Hontareva and Finance Minister Natalie Jaresko.
