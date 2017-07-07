KIEV, July 7 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko on Friday welcomed the appointment of Kurt Volker to
serve as Washington's special representative to Ukraine, saying
it would help end what he called Russian aggression and restore
Crimea to Ukraine.
The former U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Volker will be
responsible for advancing U.S. interests as set out in the 2015
Minsk agreement and accompany Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
to Kiev on Sunday, the State Department said.
"Welcome the decision of the US Administration to appoint
Kurt Volker a Special representative for Ukraine, following our
arrangements," Poroshenko tweeted.
"Important & timely move in the interests of ending Russian
aggression and restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity,
including Crimea."
(Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)