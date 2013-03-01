March 1 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Friday assigned the University of Massachusetts System's
University of Massachusetts Building Authority revenue bonds its
AA-minus long-term rating.
S&P said the rating reflects support of the systems debt
from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and growing enrollment.
The bond issue includes $198.4 million of series 2013-1
tax-exempt revenue bonds, and $71.7 million of series 2013-2
taxable fixed-rated revenue bonds, which are expected to be
priced during the week of March 4.
At the same time, S&P affirmed the building authority's
AA-minus long-term rating and underlying rating on previously
issued revenue bonds.