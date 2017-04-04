(Adds UNFPA statement, background)
UNITED NATIONS, April 3 The State Department
said on Monday it was ending U.S. funding for the United Nations
Population Fund, the international body's agency focused on
family planning as well as maternal and child health in more
than 150 countries.
In a letter to U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee
Chairman Bob Corker, the State Department said it was dropping
the funding because the U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA) "supports,
or participates in the management of, a program of coercive
abortion or involuntary sterilization."
The cut marks U.S. President Donald Trump's first move to
curtail funding for the United Nations and is likely to raise
further questions about how deep those cuts will eventually go
throughout the organization, where the United States is the top
donor.
It comes after Trump in January reinstated the so-called
Mexico City Policy that withholds U.S. funding for international
organizations that perform abortions or provide information
about abortion.
Known by critics as the "global gag" rule, Trump broadened
its scope to include all global health assistance in his Jan. 23
executive order that withholds at least half a billion dollars
in U.S. funds. A lack of clarity around the rule, however, has
left aid groups scrambling and both Republican and Democratic
U.S. lawmakers seeking clarity.
In a statement on its website, UNFPA said it regrets the
U.S. decision to end funding, which it said is based on an
"erroneous claim" that the agency supports coercive abortion or
involuntary sterilization in China.
UNFPA said its mission is "to ensure that every pregnancy is
wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person’s
potential is fulfilled."
"The support we received over the years from the government
and people of the United States has saved tens of thousands of
mothers from preventable deaths and disabilities, and especially
now in the rapidly developing global humanitarian crises," the
statement said.
The cut follows Trump's proposed 28 percent budget reduction
for diplomacy and foreign aid, including an unspecified
reduction in financial support for the United Nations and its
agencies, announced last month.
U.N. agencies such as the UNFPA are funded by governments
voluntarily. The United States was the fourth-largest voluntary
donor to UNFPA in 2015, giving $75 million in core budget and
earmarked contributions.
U.N. officials have warned that abrupt funding cuts could
trigger more global instability and argued that dollars for
diplomacy are more effective than military spending in combating
terrorism.
