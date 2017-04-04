BRIEF-National Veterinary Care sees FY2017 EBITDA margin in range of 18.0% to 18.4%
* Sees fy2017 revenue growth of greater than 20% above pro-forma fy2016 revenue
WASHINGTON, April 3 The State Department said on Monday it was ending U.S. funding for the United Nation Population Fund, the international body's agency focused on family planning as well as maternal and child health in more than 150 countries. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Eric Beech)
* Phase 2A allergic rhinitis clinical trial did not meet its primary endpoints using current nasal formulation
* Phase II study has shown atl1102 significantly reduces number of active MS lesions that convert to "black holes"