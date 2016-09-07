(This story is part of a series, "The Uncounted: The deadly
epidemic America is ignoring")
By Yasmeen Abutaleb, Deborah J. Nelson and Ryan McNeill
Sept 7 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention in 2013 released a list of drug-resistant bacterial
and fungal infections, labeling each as "urgent," "serious" or
"concerning," reflecting how dangerous they are, how prevalent
and how difficult to treat. Most bacteria are classified as
either Gram positive or Gram negative, depending on how they
react to a laboratory staining technique. While the
Gram-positive bugs methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus
aureus(MRSA) and Clostridium difficile are the most well-known
drug-resistant bacteria, many Gram-negative species are
particularly hard to treat because they have an extra outer
membrane that shields them from drugs.
Clostridium difficile
Prolonged use of antibiotics can allow this common
intestinal inhabitant to explode into a lethal infection as the
drugs kill off its beneficial rivals in the human gut. Spread
via hospital surfaces and human contact, C. difficile most often
affects the elderly. It causes severe diarrhea and can damage
the colon, and it has become very difficult to treat.
CDC threat category: Urgent
CDC death estimate: 15,000
Statistical uncertainty of CDC estimate: 7,600 to 20,000
Number of states requiring reporting of disease: 17
Number of states requiring reporting of deaths: 3
Gram positive
Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE)
Drug-resistant members of this family of Gram-negative
bacteria are spread largely in healthcare settings. Strains of
some species in the group, including Escherichia coli,
Enterobacter aerogenes, Enterobacter cloacae and Klebsiella
pneumoniae, are resistant to antibiotics called carbapenems,
considered one of the last lines of defense against such
infections. When carbapenems fail, doctors are often forced to
turn to colistin, a decades-old drug that can have toxic side
effects - and some CRE strains are already showing resistance to
that drug, too.
CDC threat category: Urgent
CDC death estimate: 610
Statistical uncertainty of CDC estimate: 180 to 1,200
Number of states requiring reporting of disease: 22
Number of states requiring reporting of deaths: 6
Gram negative
Drug-resistant Neisseria gonorrhoeae
Some strains of this sexually transmitted infection, which
can cause painful urination and inflammation in the pelvis, have
developed resistance to the drugs commonly used to treat it.
CDC threat category: Urgent
CDC death estimate: Fewer than 5
Statistical uncertainty of CDC estimate: Not calculated
Number of states requiring reporting of disease: N/A
Number of states requiring reporting of deaths: N/A
Gram negative
Multidrug-resistant Acinetobacter
Acinetobacter baumannii and other members of this genus are
typically found in soil and water, and can survive on human skin
and on medical equipment. They can cause pneumonia, urinary
tract infections and serious blood or wound infections.
CDC threat category: Serious
CDC death estimate: 500
Statistical uncertainty of CDC estimate: 140 to 920
Number of states requiring reporting of disease: 6
Number of states requiring reporting of deaths: 2
Gram negative
Drug-resistant Campylobacter
This bug infects humans through contaminated milk, water or
food - especially poultry - causing diarrhea, cramps and fever.
CDC threat category: Serious
CDC death estimate: 28
Statistical uncertainty of CDC estimate: 0 to 120
Number of states requiring reporting of disease: N/A
Number of states requiring reporting of deaths: N/A
Gram negative
Fluconazole-resistant Candida
Candida is a fungus, not a bacterium. The CDC included it on
its list because strains of the fungus are increasingly showing
resistance to the drugs commonly used to treat it. Candida is
present in many people without doing harm, but it can cause
serious infections in patients with weakened immune systems or
if introduced into the bloodstream.
CDC threat category: Serious
CDC death estimate: 220
Statistical uncertainty of CDC estimate: 65 to 430
Number of states requiring reporting of disease: N/A
Number of states requiring reporting of deaths: N/A
Extended spectrum -lactamase producing Enterobacteriaceae
(ESBLs)
These bacteria, including strains of Escherichia coli and
Klebsiella pneumoniae, produce an enzyme that destroys many
antibiotics. They most often manifest as urinary tract
infections, but can also cause serious bloodstream and lung
infections. They are spread through improperly washed hands,
surfaces and medical equipment. Some of the ESBL E. coli strains
are also foodborne.
CDC threat category: Serious
CDC death estimate: 1,700
Statistical uncertainty of CDC estimate: 500 to 3,300
Number of states requiring reporting of disease: N/A
Number of states requiring reporting of deaths: N/A
Gram negative
Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE)
Enterococci normally live in human intestines and the female
genital tract without issue, but they can lead to serious
infection when they spread through urinary or intravenous
catheters, or enter the bloodstream. Some strains have developed
resistance to vancomycin, one of the most powerful antibiotics
available.
CDC threat category: Serious
CDC death estimate: 1,300
Statistical uncertainty of CDC estimate: 390 to 2,600
Number of states requiring reporting of disease: 10
Number of states requiring reporting of deaths: 1
Gram positive
Multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa
This pathogen thrives in moist environments and mostly
affects hospital patients, especially those using mechanical
ventilation or catheters or with surgical or burn wounds. The
Gram-negative bacteria are exceptionally difficult to treat as
they have developed resistance to multiple classes of drugs, in
addition to their broad natural resistance.
CDC threat category: Serious
CDC death estimate: 440
Statistical uncertainty of CDC estimate: 130 to 850
Number of states requiring reporting of disease: N/A
Number of states requiring reporting of deaths: N/A
Gram negative
Drug-resistant non-typhoidal Salmonella
Non-typhoidal Salmonella is a common foodborne pathogen that
causes more dangerous infection when it is resistant to common
antibiotics. It causes severe, sometimes bloody diarrhea, cramps
and fever.
CDC threat category: Serious
CDC death estimate: 40
Statistical uncertainty of CDC estimate: 0 to 120
Number of states requiring reporting of disease: N/A
Number of states requiring reporting of deaths: N/A
Gram negative
Drug-resistant Salmonella typhi
A member of the Enterobacteriaceae family, these bacteria
spread through contaminated food or water or through
person-to-person contact. Typhoid fever, rare in developed
countries, can lead to serious health complications and death if
untreated.
CDC threat category: Serious
CDC death estimate: Fewer than 5
Statistical uncertainty of CDC estimate: Not calculated
Number of states requiring reporting of disease: N/A
Number of states requiring reporting of deaths: N/A
Gram negative
Drug-resistant Shigella
Shigella mostly affects young children and is spread through
hand contact, food or water. In the U.S., a drug-resistant
strain of the infection, which causes painful diarrhea, has been
spread largely by travelers and spreads especially quickly in
childcare settings and among homeless people and gay and
bisexual men.
CDC threat category: Serious
CDC death estimate: Fewer than 5
Statistical uncertainty of CDC estimate: Not calculated
Number of states requiring reporting of disease: N/A
Number of states requiring reporting of deaths: N/A
Gram negative
Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)
S. aureus is a once-routine infection that has become
resistant to several powerful antibiotics. It most often occurs
as a localized skin infection, but can become deadly if it
enters the lungs or bloodstream, often through surgery or
medical equipment. It is widely present in both healthcare
settings and among the general population.
CDC threat category: Serious
CDC death estimate: 11,000
Statistical uncertainty of CDC estimate: 8,000 to 17,000
Number of states requiring reporting of disease: 27
Number of states requiring reporting of deaths: 4
Gram positive
Drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae
S. pneumoniae can cause pneumonia; ear, sinus and
bloodstream infections; and meningitis. Some strains are
resistant to multiple drugs, which can be especially dangerous
to young children, the elderly and HIV patients. It is spread
person-to-person, often in childcare and healthcare facilities.
CDC threat category: Serious
CDC death estimate: 7,000
Statistical uncertainty of CDC estimate: Not calculated
Number of states requiring reporting of disease: N/A
Number of states requiring reporting of deaths: N/A
Gram positive
Drug-resistant tuberculosis
Mycobacterium tuberculosis is spread through the air and
usually infects the lungs, but can also infect organs such as
the brain or kidneys. If caught early, the infection is largely
treatable, but drug-resistant strains have emerged over the
years. Some do not respond to many types of antibiotics and can
be deadly in immunocompromised patients, such as those with HIV.
CDC threat category: Serious
The CDC conducts active tuberculosis surveillance in all 50
states and Washington, D.C. In 2011, 50 people died of
drug-resistant tuberculosis.
Vancomycin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (VRSA)
These S. aureus infections are resistant to vancomycin, one
of the most powerful antibiotics available. They most often
occur as skin infections. They can become deadly if they
manifest as bloodstream or lung infections, especially in people
with pneumonia or on ventilators.
CDC threat category: Concerning
CDC death estimate: Fewer than 5
Statistical uncertainty of CDC estimate: Not calculated
Number of states requiring reporting of disease: 40
Number of states requiring reporting of deaths: 14
Gram positive
Erythromycin-resistant Group A Streptococcus
Group A Streptococcus is the most common cause of strep
throat in children and adults, and erythromycin is one of the
most commonly used antibiotics to treat it. The infection is
usually mild, but can sometimes be life-threatening. It is
spread through contact with infected mucus or through skin
wounds or sores.
CDC threat category: Concerning
CDC death estimate: 160
Statistical uncertainty of CDC estimate: Not calculated
Number of states requiring reporting of disease: N/A
Number of states requiring reporting of deaths: N/A
Gram positive
Clindamycin-resistant Group B Streptococcus
In newborns, Group B Streptococcus is a common cause of
sepsis, a potentially fatal blood infection. Adults are
susceptible, too. The widespread use of antibiotics to prevent
the infection in newborns has caused some strains of bacteria to
develop resistance to the drug clindamycin.
CDC threat category: Concerning
CDC death estimate: 440
Statistical uncertainty of CDC estimate: Not calculated
Number of states requiring reporting of disease: N/A
Number of states requiring reporting of deaths: N/A
Gram positive
(Edited by John Blanton)