(This story is part of a series, "The Uncounted: The deadly
epidemic America is ignoring")
Sept 7 The CDC documented the first AIDS cases
in 1981. Within three years, most state health departments
required hospitals and physicians to report and name each new
diagnosis.
Surveillance systems soon evolved to capture each
AIDS-related death. Health officials used that information to
direct resources to the hardest-hit areas and study how the
disease was spreading. Officials and the public watched deaths
across the country climb at an alarming rate.
"AIDS was constantly increasing," said Mervyn Silverman, San
Francisco's director of health from 1977 to 1985. "AIDS cases
became a few thousand, then 20,000, and it scared the hell out
of people."
Activism swelled, helping to attract millions of dollars for
public education campaigns and drug development. The number of
infections peaked at about 78,000 in 1993 and then rapidly fell.
In 1995, as new, effective drug treatments became available, the
number of deaths peaked at about 53,000. In 2013, the latest
year for which numbers are available, about 13,000 people died
with AIDS.
So far, drug-resistant infections haven't prompted anything
like that sort of broad mobilization.
Consider that for the current year, Congress allocated $7.7
billion to fight AIDS, including $789 million to the CDC for
prevention and research. For antibiotic-resistant infections,
which kill tens of thousands of people a year, this year's total
allocation came to $1 billion. Of that, $160 million in new
money goes to the CDC, which until last year didn't even have a
line item in its budget for fighting drug-resistant infections.
(Reporting by Ryan McNeill, Deborah J. Nelson and Yasmeen
Abutaleb; edited by John Blanton)