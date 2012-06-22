BRIEF-William E. Oberndorf reports 16.2 pct stake in Appfolio
* William E. Oberndorf reports 16.2 percent stake in Appfolio Inc as on February 22, 2017 - SEC filing
LOS ANGELES, June 21 The country's largest union of state and local government employees, which faces big challenges to members' jobs, benefits and bargaining rights, elected Lee Saunders on Thursday as its first new president in 31 years.
Saunders, the union's current secretary treasurer, will be sworn in on Monday to succeed longtime President Gerald McEntee as head of the 1.6 million-member American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. He will be the first African-American to lead the 75-year-old union.
Earlier this month, Wisconsin Republican Governor Scott Walker survived an AFSCME-financed effort to recall him after he pushed through limits on public workers' rights to collective bargaining.
Analysts have said Walker's win could embolden Republican governors in other states to take on public-sector unions.
"We are energized and ready for the battles ahead," Saunders said in a statement.
Saunders, who pledged to build union membership and throw its support behind the re-election of Democratic President Barack Obama, defeated Danny Donohue, president of the largest branch of AFSCME in New York, the union said.
The election at AFSCME's convention in Los Angeles was hotly contested, with Donohue supporters saying they were pushed to the sidelines and unable to present their candidate's point of view in general meetings.
In conceding, Donohue said the union's resources "should be devoted to winning the fight on the ground in battlegrounds" and that AFSCME should unify behind Saunders. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and James B. Kelleher; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Peabody Energy-on Feb 19, Peabody Twentymile Mining was issued imminent danger order under section 107(a) of Federal Mine Safety And Health Act of 1977
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 A few dozen demonstrators opposed to the Dakota Access pipeline defied a Wednesday deadline to leave a protest camp they have occupied for months to demand an end to construction of the project, saying they were prepared to be arrested.