MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
LANSING, Mich. Dec 11 The Michigan House of Representatives on Tuesday gave final approval to a second "right-to-work" law covering private sector union workers such as the automotive industry, after earlier passing a separate law on public sector workers.
The Republican-majority House passed the private sector law by a vote of 58 to 52.
"Right-to-work" laws make membership of a union and payment of dues voluntary. Their approval in Michigan, the home of the U.S. auto industry and a stronghold of unions, is a major blow to organized labor in the United States.
The measures now go to Republican Governor Rick Snyder, who is expected to sign them into law in the next few days, making Michigan the 24th right-to-work state.
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.