* Home of UAW could become "right-to-work" state by mid-week
* Current union contracts, including UAW, would be exempt
* Opponents already seeking strategy to overturn the laws
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, Dec 9 Union members and others opposed
to Michigan becoming a "right-to-work" state plan major protests
in the state capital this week to try to stop Republicans from
restricting labor unions in the cradle of the unionized U.S.
auto industry.
Right-to-work opponents will begin to converge on Lansing on
Monday, organizers said, and they expect thousands at the rally
on Tuesday when the state legislature reconvenes.
With Republicans in control of the legislature and the
governor committed to sign the laws, Michigan could become the
24th right-to-work state by the middle of the week, dealing a
stunning blow to the power of organized labor in the United
States.
Michigan Republicans surprised labor unions on Thursday by
pushing through the legislature in a day a proposal making union
membership and dues voluntary in the private sector. The state
Senate also voted to apply that to the public sector, except for
police and fire unions.
"Never in a million years did I think that Michigan would
ever become a right-to-work state. We are Motown, The Motor
City. Michigan was built on unions," said Libby Brown, president
of a teachers' union local in Jackson, Michigan, referring to
the state's roots in popular music and auto manufacturing.
The United Auto Workers union held training sessions for
peaceful protest on Saturday and its members have used telephone
and email to recruit a strong showing in Lansing on Tuesday.
Bernie Ricke, president of UAW Local 600, which represents
workers at a large Ford Motor Co plant in Dearborn, said
that workers who are not on a shift Tuesday will be provided bus
transportation to Lansing.
The plant will be open and operating, but Ricke said some
workers may take holidays in order to attend.
The protests recall the bitter fight between Republicans and
unions in Wisconsin in 2011 that culminated in an unsuccessful
effort to recall Governor Scott Walker in June.
Unions may not be able to stop Michigan Republicans, who
hold legislative majorities in both chambers, from making the
laws final on Tuesday, political analysts said. Republican
Governor Rick Snyder, who once opposed right-to-work as a
divisive issue, has said he will sign them into law.
"There are, obviously, going to be efforts to change minds,"
before Tuesday, said Bill Ballenger, editor and publisher of
Inside Michigan Politics and a former Michigan state lawmaker.
"It's likely going to pass."
The Michigan right-to-work laws would go into effect in
April 2013. Their immediate impact would be reduced by a
so-called "grandfather clause" exempting existing contracts
until they expire. For example, the contract between the United
Auto Workers union and General Motors Co., Ford and
Chrysler does not expire until September 2015.
OPPONENTS SEEK NEW STRATEGY
Supporters said the right-to-work laws would help the state
keep and attract businesses. Bob Clark, a labor relations
consultant and founder of RWC Consulting in Brighton, Michigan,
said some auto suppliers may be influenced by right-to-work.
"The distribution of supplier facilities ... might make it
attractive to come to Michigan," he said.
Opponents said right-to-work would lead to lower wages.
"This is class warfare against the middle class," said Jay
Makled, a UAW bargaining representative from Dearborn.
But even before the legislature took its final votes,
Democrats and unions were mobilizing to overturn the
right-to-work.
One path, a public referendum, has been complicated by a
procedure Republicans used to exempt the right-to-work laws from
this type of challenge. The tactic involves an allocation of
money to implement the law.
But Joe DiSano, a Democratic political consultant at Main
Street Strategies in Lansing, said he had discussed with
Democratic lawmakers a procedural way around this.
The laws are also likely to be challenged in court, DiSano
said, citing a 1948 federal law that gave workers the right to
collective bargaining. If a federal judge were to block the laws
while the case was being heard, there might be time for a public
vote, he said.
Discussions are also under way concerning possible recall
elections in an attempt to remove Republican lawmakers who voted
for right-to-work. But DiSano said a recall attempt against the
governor, who faces re-election in 2014, is less likely.
While the law may not have an immediate impact on the auto
industry it could make it harder for unions to organize at
plants in Michigan, which has nearly 700 auto-related
manufacturing facilities, the most of any state.
Michigan has the fifth-highest percentage of union workers
in the nation at 17.5 percent of the workforce, according to
government figures.
(Writing by Greg McCune; Editing by Jackie Frank)